Brave Asset Management Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $322,000 as Shares Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, down from 689,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.34 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after dispute over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol accumulated 1,597 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 4,695 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,420 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Glob Endowment Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 29 shares. 2,020 are held by Telos Cap Mngmt. Natixis holds 732,649 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Limited Com has 1.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jnba Finance Advsr reported 225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 593,018 shares or 0.22% of the stock. At Bancorporation invested in 10,041 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 7,321 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 38,646 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moors And Cabot invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Kistler invested in 125 shares. Glenmede Na holds 4,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 3.86M shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca stated it has 33,714 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap has 24,587 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 33,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated invested in 15,305 shares. 185,543 were reported by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 133,824 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 74,660 shares.

