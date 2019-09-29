Brave Asset Management Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Maintains Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video); 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1752.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Service First Launched Last Month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Va; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $660.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 48,459 shares to 388,934 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 26,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,256 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Hedged Equity Select.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 75,986 shares. Cypress Capital has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,829 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested in 4.93% or 83,157 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,029 shares. Capital Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% or 5,932 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Com stated it has 1,245 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Llc reported 34,261 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lc holds 236 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stack Fin Management Inc holds 0.19% or 883 shares in its portfolio. 1,132 were reported by Hodges Cap. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,517 shares. North Mgmt holds 0.14% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants accumulated 6,583 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Incorporated Ma holds 1.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,146 shares. Blackrock has 21.32 million shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,925 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,100 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 103,061 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,070 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 398 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Motco reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Llc accumulated 2,152 shares. 2,956 are owned by Essex Fincl Svcs. Asset Mngmt owns 25,296 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 390,567 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru holds 350 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,361 shares to 2,176 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

