Brave Asset Management Holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Has Lifted by $405,630; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increases Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 179,875 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.16 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 37,552 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 77,900 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc owns 16,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 21,770 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 79,000 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 918,836 shares. 28,572 are owned by Aimz Advsr. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 69,504 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 44,000 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 1.61M shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 140 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Pettee Investors Inc reported 10,592 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 543,172 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 20,683 shares in its portfolio. 2,500 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt L P. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 98 shares. Nordea holds 0.01% or 53,876 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability holds 1,096 shares. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,964 shares.