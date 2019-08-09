Brave Asset Management Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $317,824; American Public Education (APEI) Sentiment Is 1.08

American Public Education Inc (APEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 57 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 53 decreased and sold their holdings in American Public Education Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 15.25 million shares, up from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Public Education Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 110.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 1,664 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 3,164 shares with $607,000 value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $205.19. About 686,564 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 4,138 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ims Cap Management has 0.55% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kazazian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.51% or 5,644 shares. Grimes And Com has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wharton Business Lc has 33,449 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 2,236 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management. Oppenheimer & Com invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.57% or 20,012 shares. Invsts invested in 8.18 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 32,858 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Roundview Ltd Company holds 9,819 shares. Adage Capital Group Ltd accumulated 407,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 23.67% above currents $205.19 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $324.69 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 71,533 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. for 60,645 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 323,460 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 7,710 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,634 shares.