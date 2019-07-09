Brave Asset Management Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 110.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 1,664 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 3,164 shares with $607,000 value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 1.23M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers

Among 3 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Co had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $15 target. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 1. See JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 282,609 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 9.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR SEES 1Q SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS 1.8 TO 2 GW; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding 4Q Gross Margin 11.6%; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 08/03/2018 JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Panel Shipments Rising 30% as Prices Fall; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BLN, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Rev $976.4M; 25/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar nears close on Viborillas; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $873.38 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Telemus Cap invested in 3,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 171,044 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,731 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.25% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 741,801 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.59% or 21,568 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 0.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). E&G Advsrs LP reported 6,100 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 907 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 251,297 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.58% or 38,745 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares holds 2,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 3,422 shares to 78 valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 60,359 shares and now owns 46,789 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.