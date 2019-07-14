Brave Asset Management Has Upped Freeport (FCX) Position; As Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Rose, Check Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.89 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 45,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,430 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 49,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C. Shares for $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

