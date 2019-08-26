Brave Asset Management Has Upped By $468,348 Its Citigroup (C) Holding; St James Investment Company Has Upped C V S Caremark (CVS) Position By $1.43 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 151.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 7,554 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 12,554 shares with $781,000 value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE

St James Investment Company Llc increased C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 26,997 shares as C V S Caremark Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 681,349 shares with $36.75M value, up from 654,352 last quarter. C V S Caremark Corp now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Group Inc accumulated 1,500 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company invested in 0.59% or 334,422 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,062 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whitnell holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 435 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 14.82M shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 22,348 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 8,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 53,247 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 110,000 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 1.82M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 7,775 shares to 125 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 19,868 shares and now owns 5,112 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mngmt Inc reported 0.48% stake. Cutter And Co Brokerage has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meritage Port holds 68,910 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 309,067 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group holds 8,924 shares. Burney Communications has invested 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,271 shares. Kistler accumulated 33,432 shares. 332,692 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 38,172 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 254,377 shares. Arga Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 4,025 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.64% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 996,388 shares. American & holds 0.04% or 2,445 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.30’s average target is 21.68% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, April 29 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 100,459 shares to 461,277 valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3 Month Us stake by 46,769 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.