Brave Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $669,900; As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 93,341 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 27/03/2018 – Investors cheer GSK-Novartis deal; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 8,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 23,472 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 17,000 shares to 82,290 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,381 shares to 54,128 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.80 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

