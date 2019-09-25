Brave Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $339,456 as Stock Rose; Bb&T Securities Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Decreased by $366,224 as Stock Declined

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.86. About 673,914 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Taps Mallory to Head Unit Targeting America’s Super-Rich; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc analyzed 7,792 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 49,968 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 981,812 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,187 shares to 13,293 shares, valued at $24.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Stumbled on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year's $1.7 per share. STX's profit will be $235.10M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.