Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $311,000 as Share Price Rose; As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Share Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 234.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 249,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,204 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 106,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 1.50 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12,938 shares to 42,922 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,746 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.1% or 100,950 shares. Schroder Group has invested 0.13% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co has 10,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 336,614 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Earnest Prtn stated it has 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 2.02 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.05% or 19,790 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 891,906 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 17,689 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,189 shares to 78,020 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has 574,680 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Peoples Fin Svcs Corp reported 8 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 232,456 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Comm Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Earnest Llc reported 446 shares. 257,918 were reported by Pnc Financial Service Group. Etrade Cap holds 78,171 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citadel accumulated 117,971 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 758,424 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 70 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 22,180 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp reported 1.52% stake. Meeder Asset reported 26 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.