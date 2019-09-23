Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Lifted Position

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 4,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,601 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers reported 3,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 265,531 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,684 shares. Triangle Wealth invested in 25,323 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Benin Management stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 247,138 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns owns 15,236 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,547 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Martin Invest Management Lc reported 3.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,366 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts reported 27,408 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Redwood Limited Liability Co owns 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,419 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 952 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 3,816 shares. Quadrant Management Llc has invested 0.93% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Family Management owns 664 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,964 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc stated it has 2,395 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated owns 840 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Blb&B Ltd holds 1.11% or 26,616 shares. New York-based Bouchey Financial Grp has invested 0.12% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsr owns 4,178 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 386,341 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability holds 2.68% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,818 shares. First Advsrs LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.41% or 125,250 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares has 1.31% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).