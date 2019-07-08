Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding; Dynex Capital (DX) Sentiment Is 1.81

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 151.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 7,554 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 12,554 shares with $781,000 value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 6.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 76 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 42 sold and decreased stakes in Dynex Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 37.34 million shares, up from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dynex Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $403.25 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. for 131,638 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 310,600 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.16% invested in the company for 127,434 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,559 shares.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches rapid point-of-care diabetes diagnosis test – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend for June 2019 and Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 243,491 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has declined 9.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd invested in 0.42% or 14,794 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.39% or 1.45M shares. National Pension holds 2.46M shares. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 0.5% stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 71,075 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 16,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 950,521 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 1,141 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Allied Advisory Inc reported 88,229 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 22,365 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 9,400 shares stake. Credit Cap Investments Limited has 42,000 shares. Lakewood Mgmt LP has 5.79M shares. Court Place holds 0.1% or 4,062 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.