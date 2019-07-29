Brave Asset Management Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $468,348; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose While Overbrook Management Has Raised Holding by $5.09 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08M, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 201,409 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $72.16 lastly. It is down 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion

