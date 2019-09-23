Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $669,900; Shorts at Patrick Industries (PATK) Raised By 2.22%

Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) had an increase of 2.22% in short interest. PATK’s SI was 1.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.22% from 1.73M shares previously. With 219,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK)’s short sellers to cover PATK’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 49,738 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 43.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 5,014 shares with $875,000 value, down from 8,864 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.36. About 569,642 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $3600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 12.78% above currents $42.56 stock price. Patrick Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Company accumulated 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 126,143 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 57,441 shares. 48,790 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Clark Estates Inc New York accumulated 92,000 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.01% or 94,069 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Qs Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 129,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 157,944 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 182,866 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 2,111 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 15,374 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 22,954 shares. Psagot Inv House invested in 0.05% or 25,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering and New Credit Facility – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.82 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 5,369 shares to 10,369 valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 26,240 shares and now owns 73,698 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii has 65,566 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset stated it has 1,700 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Co has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 47,220 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 22,143 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 8,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,050 shares. Alexandria Cap stated it has 8,045 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,283 shares stake. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ci Investments Inc holds 0.7% or 713,398 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 90,223 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 3.71M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 13,350 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 2,037 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.38% above currents $167.36 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.