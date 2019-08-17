Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.29M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 6,137 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Communication invested in 2,370 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 253,730 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,169 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bank owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,829 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 22,576 were reported by Amica Mutual Insurance Com. 23,996 were accumulated by Montag A And Assocs Inc. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 69,996 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,665 shares. 128,438 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus. 4,266 are owned by Spc. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.67% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc invested in 0.65% or 24,766 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,611 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares to 842,266 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa stated it has 91,115 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Redwood Ltd accumulated 33,799 shares. S&Co holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,020 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 21,855 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,088 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Bancshares owns 233 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 105,112 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 286 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 512 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Company invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.36M shares.