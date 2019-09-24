Brave Asset Management Has Decreased By $510,587 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Shorts Decreased By 4.39%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. XHR’s SI was 8.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 8.57M shares previously. With 709,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s short sellers to cover XHR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 95,241 shares traded. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has declined 10.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XHR News: 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $55.7M; 03/04/2018 – SDL NAMES XENIA WALTERS AS GROUP CFO; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sees 2018 EBIT $286M-EBIT $296M; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO Per Share $2.13-$2.23; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – SDL PLC – APPOINTMENT OF XENIA WALTERS AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – Xenia Hotels at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – SDL PLC Appoints Xenia Walters as Group CFO; 16/03/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting And Record Date

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,839 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 41,044 shares with $5.50 million value, down from 44,883 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 7.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 3,381 shares to 54,128 valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 3,892 shares and now owns 44,501 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Llp holds 5.08M shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 213,642 are owned by Cornerstone Capital. The California-based Osterweis Mgmt has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Cap Limited Liability Corp Adv holds 0.68% or 16,007 shares in its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap LP stated it has 2,177 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,766 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson & Co has 696,812 shares. Qv Investors reported 91,020 shares. Kensico Capital has 7.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement System owns 1.43 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 249,043 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Advisors Limited.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.25% above currents $139.59 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

