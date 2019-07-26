Brave Asset Management Has Decreased By $495,760 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP ORDINARY SH (CCORF) Shorts Decreased By 29.3%

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 28,967 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 35,164 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 3.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had a decrease of 29.3% in short interest. CCORF’s SI was 550,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.3% from 778,200 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 67 days are for CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s short sellers to cover CCORF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.0195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2505. About 937 shares traded. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. The company has market cap of $495.40 million. It operates in two divisions, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, sales and research, and trading services.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 14,842 shares to 83,856 valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 271,398 shares and now owns 283,248 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was raised too.