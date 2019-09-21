Brave Asset Management Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $487,708; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding Held by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 703.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 49,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 6,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44 million shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 26,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Management Limited Co holds 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 6,790 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 4,376 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Co holds 151,071 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 6,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.46% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2.00 million shares. Fmr Lc reported 20.73 million shares. Allstate has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). California-based Montecito Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). World Asset Mgmt reported 100,621 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 740,466 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Limited. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 39,214 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.