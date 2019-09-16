Brave Asset Management Has Cut By $2.88 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Stake; Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (AVH) SI Increased By 3.73%

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 92.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 262,248 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 21,000 shares with $244,000 value, down from 283,248 last quarter. Freeport now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 5.58 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 32.95% above currents $10.53 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 251,638 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 2.23M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 1.38M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Lc has 10,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,401 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 189,444 shares. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 24,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Natural Res Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 177,100 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,801 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.04% or 2.45M shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 94,446 were reported by Cibc World. Tctc Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.61 million for 37.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 19,918 shares to 28,062 valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 3,892 shares and now owns 44,501 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.