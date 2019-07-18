Brave Asset Management Has Cut American Intl Group (AIG) Holding; Shorts at BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (BNIKF) Raised By 185.71%

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 98.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 125 shares with $5,000 value, down from 7,900 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO

BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:BNIKF) had an increase of 185.71% in short interest. BNIKF’s SI was 20,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 185.71% from 7,000 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 2 days are for BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:BNIKF)’s short sellers to cover BNIKF’s short positions. It closed at $0.037 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.20 million. The firm provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares with value of $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.04% or 1.75 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Peoples Fincl Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 33,888 shares. Mcrae Cap Management accumulated 9,125 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 556,474 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10.78 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 446 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17,397 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) stake by 6,999 shares to 18,412 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 3,500 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.