Brave Asset Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $317,824; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped by $63.48 Million Its Stake

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 707,771 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 26/04/2018 – “Oil is going through a complete transformation, we think it’s entering a whole new phase in the investment mega-cycle,” Goldman’s Michele Della Vigna told CNBC; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GERMANY CO-CHIEF SAYS STARTING TO TRANSFER SENIOR PEOPLE TO FRANKFURT DUE TO BREXIT; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47 million, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 412,728 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 7,730 shares to 120,016 shares, valued at $32.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 34,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,675 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares to 125 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.