Brave Asset Management Has Boosted By $375,830 Its Citigroup (C) Position; FNB Has 1.01 Sentiment

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 107.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 5,369 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 10,369 shares with $726,000 value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 2.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN

FNB Corp (FNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 114 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 113 trimmed and sold stock positions in FNB Corp. The funds in our database reported: 236.28 million shares, down from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding FNB Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 85 Increased: 86 New Position: 28.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.21M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 539,619 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 2.91% invested in the company for 3.76 million shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 2.08% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 883,091 shares.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corporation announces $150M stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FNB Corporation Announces $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 403,443 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.21% above currents $69.24 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.