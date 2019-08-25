Brave Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $796,180 as Market Value Declined; Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Kkr & Co (KKR) by $879,405

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 21,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 6.92M shares traded or 128.65% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 18/05/2018 – KKR – FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – BOOK VALUE WAS $12.0 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 OR $14.56 PER OUTSTANDING ADJUSTED UNIT; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN TOWER, KKR ARE SAID AMONG BIDDERS FOR ALTICE TOWERS; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC FROM GROUP LED BY BAIN, GOLDEN GATE CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – FTC Complaint and Settlement Are Related to KKR Purchase of Air Ambulance Business American Medical Response; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: KKR 5Y/7Y/20Y Yen Bonds, Swaps +35/55/90bps; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 03/05/2018 – KKR & Co. 1Q Net $170.1M; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). 400,000 were reported by Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc. Davis Capital Prns Ltd has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Fincl Serv Incorporated has 21,345 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 212,815 shares or 6.73% of its portfolio.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

