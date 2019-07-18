Brave Asset Management Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $796,180; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 8,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 21,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 5.71 million shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Com Inc stated it has 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Condor Management holds 11,121 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.41% or 93,168 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 65,286 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 31,954 shares. Blackhill holds 28,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Lc accumulated 8,619 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,526 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.44% or 474,299 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.17% or 18,289 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0.31% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 101,611 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,125 shares. Knott David M accumulated 0.19% or 4,967 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,032 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares to 83,856 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 134,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.59 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 13,912 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,390 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 24,361 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.75% or 10,358 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 6,750 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 49,235 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,595 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. 56,706 were reported by Strategic Ser. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 2,050 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru has 0.21% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 132 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 276,058 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.