Brave Asset Management Decreased By $495,760 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING COMM (SCYYF) Shorts Down By 39.64%

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 28,967 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 35,164 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $321.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP COMM (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) had a decrease of 39.64% in short interest. SCYYF’s SI was 10,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.64% from 16,900 shares previously. With 26,700 avg volume, 0 days are for SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP COMM (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)’s short sellers to cover SCYYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.46% or $0.0077 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0833. About 200 shares traded. Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on exploring and evaluating its specialty metals assets in Australia. The company has market cap of $25.05 million. The firm develops scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property is the 80% interest owned Nyngan Scandium Project located in New South Wales, Australia.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 1.71% or 15,081 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd owns 7,425 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Jfs Wealth has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mngmt Va holds 3,118 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co invested in 475,459 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,709 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 83,319 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 22,925 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 308,268 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 27,409 shares. 45,477 were reported by Karpas Strategies Lc. The Texas-based Crossvault Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Artemis Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.03% or 36,970 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.