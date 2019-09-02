Brave Asset Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund Has 0.78 Sentiment

Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.72, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 14 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased their stakes in Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.01 million shares, down from 5.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 28,967 shares with $2.34M value, down from 35,164 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 1,664 shares to 3,164 valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,093 shares and now owns 2,093 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 593,391 shares. 24,324 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 270,265 shares. Florida-based Augustine Asset Management has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas-based Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Grp reported 0.14% stake. Evanson Asset Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 41,982 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Inc Or invested in 67,744 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 13,584 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64M shares. South State Corp holds 163,867 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 0.97% or 161,707 shares. Everett Harris And Comm Ca has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trust Of Oklahoma holds 294,276 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.12% above currents $68.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $591.86 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,890 activity.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 75,766 shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) has declined 2.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500.