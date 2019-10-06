Brave Asset Management Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $345,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Rbf Capital Cut Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 4,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 266,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 867,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Private Tru Com invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 648,507 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 736,054 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 31,709 shares. 12,099 were accumulated by Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru. 2.30 million are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Ima Wealth owns 423,614 shares. Choate Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 40,697 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 158,450 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1.19 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ibm Retirement Fund has 147,378 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 45,100 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 230,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Putting Bank of America to Work – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank stocks in broad rally as Treasury yields climb, with Bank of America’s stock up over 3% – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First State Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 36,507 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 5,988 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 31,267 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Lc has 635,179 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 2,193 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 5.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 1.99% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,773 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Group Inc has 1.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,468 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 501,016 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.91% or 62,125 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.41% or 74,800 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.48M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 384 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “After A Year Of Volatility, Which Sector ETFs Are In the Black? – ETF Trends” published on October 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Has Lifted Off a Little Too High – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, Airbus Just Lost a Potential $40 Billion Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.