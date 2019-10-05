Brave Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Citigroup (C); Advisors Asset Management Boosted Its Open Text (OTEX) Position by $507,621

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 12,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,542 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 46,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 206,641 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 15,130 shares to 24,501 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,459 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “OpenText Looks to Acquisitions for Growth – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gordon Davies Named One of Canada’s Most Influential General Counsels – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Cloud Boom Keeps Lifting OpenText – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,361 shares to 2,176 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).