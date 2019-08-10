Brave Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $468,348; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Upped Its Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 237,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, up from 232,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Inc owns 101,377 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Washington Company owns 285,443 shares. Bailard reported 383,765 shares. Provise Grp invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bancorp Trust reported 157,221 shares. Noesis Mangement reported 12,839 shares stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Pcl invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Llp reported 6.92 million shares. Foster Motley holds 2.68% or 157,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 2.18M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,232 shares. Consulate owns 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,516 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Cap Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares to 53,182 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,129 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,411 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 17,430 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,386 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. 46,980 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Moreover, Allstate has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 73.40 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,100 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. reported 20.90 million shares. 17,367 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Private Wealth Advsr reported 0.31% stake. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 159,251 shares. 6,044 are held by Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 508,615 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).