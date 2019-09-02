Brave Asset Management Boosted Freeport (FCX) Position By $3.26 Million; 683 Capital Management Raised Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake By $1.70 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 25.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)’s stock declined 14.24%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 484,970 shares with $8.72M value, up from 384,970 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $699.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 88,539 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2290.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 271,398 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 283,248 shares with $3.65 million value, up from 11,850 last quarter. Freeport now has $13.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 12.32 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO

Among 3 analysts covering MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MacroGenics has $29 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 79.01% above currents $14.34 stock price. MacroGenics had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Campbell & Company Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 18,122 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,652 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Rock Springs Capital Management LP accumulated 300,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested in 7,432 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 610,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 20,835 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 193,600 shares. 37,300 are owned by Creative Planning. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 32,171 shares.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics: Strong Fundamentals Coupled With Major Catalysts Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MacroGenics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGNX) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Sequential Brnds Group Inc N stake by 358,140 shares to 3.00M valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 335,000 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Elevate Credit Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,384 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking reported 0.05% stake. Beech Hill Advsr Inc stated it has 0.39% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 51,134 were reported by Blair William And Il. Tctc Holding Co has invested 0.42% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Paradigm Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 25,862 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd invested in 0.15% or 4.69 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 91,791 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 108,135 shares. Wright owns 12,363 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 604,223 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 28,588 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 26,819 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,148 shares to 4,281 valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 60,359 shares and now owns 46,789 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.