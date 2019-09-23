Braun Stacey Associates Upped Lululemon Athletica Com (LULU) Position; Flir Systems (FLIR) Sentiment Is 1.15

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 187 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 162 sold and decreased their holdings in Flir Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 115.23 million shares, up from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 129 Increased: 136 New Position: 51.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (LULU) stake by 27.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 16,834 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 77,159 shares with $13.91M value, up from 60,325 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc Com now has $24.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 99,964 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Company has 39,730 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company has 5.38% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 43,330 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Partners has 0.09% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 7,025 shares. 181,422 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 210,855 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 84,732 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 8,182 shares. Westpac holds 14,312 shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 262,082 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 6.89M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 164,209 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,310 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $202.50’s average target is 6.97% above currents $189.3 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 28 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. M Partners maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Monday, March 25. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $179 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, September 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 26.39 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 1.10 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses