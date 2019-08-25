Braun Stacey Associates Upped Leidos Hldgs Com (LDOS) Stake by $534,464; As Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Market Valuation Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 244,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, up from 860,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 141,949 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (LDOS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 8,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 172,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 164,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.34M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 21,952 shares to 622,251 shares, valued at $732.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 332,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Td Asset Management reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.05% or 91,796 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). State Street Corp invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Invesco holds 0% or 147,019 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 21,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investors owns 2.27 million shares. Millennium Management Llc stated it has 844,417 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 48,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd reported 293,400 shares. 2.32M were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. Rmb Limited Co holds 160,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.49M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,631 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 170,691 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prospector Ltd has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 198,558 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd invested in 8,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc has 13.81 million shares. Piedmont invested in 3,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Global Advsr Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 27,889 shares. Somerset Trust Com holds 436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 14,736 shares. First Amer Bancshares holds 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 5,325 shares.