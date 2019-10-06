Braun Stacey Associates Upped By $1.53 Million Its Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Position; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased By $1.68 Million Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 129,114 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 196,289 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 325,403 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.13 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 16,127 shares as Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 106,130 shares with $10.12M value, up from 90,003 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer Com now has $9.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 558,556 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging Corp of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -4.84% below currents $103.33 stock price. Packaging Corp of America had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 9,043 shares to 87,458 valued at $11.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,310 shares and now owns 136,303 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 7.76% above currents $13.92 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by DA Davidson.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.74 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $240,019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 128,886 shares to 138,999 valued at $40.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Beigene Ltd Adr stake by 9,247 shares and now owns 722,294 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.