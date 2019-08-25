Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Stake in Servicenow Com (NOW) as Stock Price Rose; Cadence Bank Na Lowered Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $362,388

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 83,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 86,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,850 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 598,600 shares. 7,139 were reported by Fincl Counselors. Braun Stacey Associates invested 1.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.19% or 3,997 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 3.19% or 60,350 shares. Clough Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 1.33% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.23% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 373,910 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 784,476 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 43,131 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 20,473 shares to 21,463 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 14,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.