Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Ptc Com (PTC) Holding; Aviva Plc Lowered Metlife (MET) Position By $429,282

Aviva Plc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 10,221 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Aviva Plc holds 308,064 shares with $13.11M value, down from 318,285 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 2.35M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Ptc Inc Com (PTC) stake by 28.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as Ptc Inc Com (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 79,820 shares with $7.36M value, down from 111,022 last quarter. Ptc Inc Com now has $10.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 564,046 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 1,785 shares to 19,642 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,207 shares and now owns 143,648 shares. Alphabet Class C was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 0.05% or 28,343 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co has 16,371 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 3,767 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny reported 0.32% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 44,586 shares. 114,217 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Bamco New York holds 268,011 shares. 10,600 are owned by Glob Endowment Limited Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 28,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 247,232 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 42,724 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 6,411 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 10,781 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 126.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Sunday, March 10 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Aviva Plc increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 39,804 shares to 410,637 valued at $29.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (NYSE:RCL) stake by 21,465 shares and now owns 83,764 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy”.