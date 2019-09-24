Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $640,470; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Its Ardelyx (ARDX) Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,707 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.59 million, down from 270,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 626,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 797,628 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 4.54% or 72,702 shares. S R Schill And Associates invested in 0.67% or 9,656 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3,983 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 18,772 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 4.70 million shares. Brouwer Janachowski has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). High Pointe Cap Lc stated it has 21,930 shares. Cna reported 170,364 shares stake. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.26% or 5,567 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation owns 49,025 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Colrain Cap invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stewart And Patten Comm Ltd Co owns 247,262 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenhaven Assocs Inc reported 4.90M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,510 shares to 208,065 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp Com.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 338,397 shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $66.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 363.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.32% EPS growth.