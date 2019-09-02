Braun Stacey Associates Stake In Pepsico (PEP) Was Upped; Corning (GLW) Position Maintained by Nuwave Investment Management Llc

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 117,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 107,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 15538.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 36,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 5.08 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares to 413,062 shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 92,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,459 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 132,842 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 160,677 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset has 315,923 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,342 shares. 347,400 were accumulated by Davis R M. Hendley Company Inc invested in 20,383 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kistler accumulated 21,883 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,850 shares. California-based Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Salem Investment Counselors invested 3.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baldwin Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,250 shares. 72,169 were accumulated by Jones Financial Lllp.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14,288 shares to 33 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).