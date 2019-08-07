Braun Stacey Associates Raised Position in Danaher Shs Ben Int (DHR); As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $2.43 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 45,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 182,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 136,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (DHR) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 137,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 134,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 2.82 million shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,877 shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 16,923 shares. Perkins Mgmt stated it has 15,950 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 42,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 47,073 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 45,357 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 149,829 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ftb has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,112 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr invested in 16,627 shares. Insight 2811 invested in 7,583 shares. M Secs reported 31,916 shares. M&R Mgmt has 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 68,500 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company owns 15,922 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24,310 shares to 458,995 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass has 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,117 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 62,772 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 650 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 57,330 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 268,175 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 0.31% or 71,951 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 1,557 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.07% or 90,351 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 42,290 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,397 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 22,231 were reported by Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Company. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 42,702 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares to 413,062 shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,797 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).