Braun Stacey Associates Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.26 Million; Cadence Bank Na Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $358,436 as Share Value Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 117,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 107,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 11.12M shares. Boltwood Mngmt has 0.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,137 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 906,874 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.23% or 34,402 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.74% or 5,261 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital holds 6,373 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,975 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com owns 789,223 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.44M shares. 697 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation. 31,641 were reported by Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 3,951 shares. 2,975 were reported by Scott And Selber. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 79,934 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd holds 0.27% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe And invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,200 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt reported 32,592 shares. Toth Advisory has 53,105 shares. Northern Corporation holds 20.67 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Main Street Rech Lc has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 82,121 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 193,519 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 302,567 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 86,529 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.48% stake. Exchange Incorporated invested 1.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Capital International Invsts has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11,005 shares to 275,815 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,613 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).