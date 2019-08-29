Braun Stacey Associates Raised Its Omnicell Com (OMCL) Position by $500,640 as Shares Declined; Forward Management Has Increased Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding by $1.61 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 6,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 203,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 197,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 131,795 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 813,427 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co by 1.00M shares to 13.00 million shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,025 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 30,035 shares to 4,340 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 24,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,230 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).