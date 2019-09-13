Braun Stacey Associates Raised Its General Mls Com (GIS) Stake; Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Sentiment Is 1.95

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased General Mls Inc Com (GIS) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 24,498 shares as General Mls Inc Com (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 214,991 shares with $11.29 million value, up from 190,493 last quarter. General Mls Inc Com now has $32.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.16 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 41 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 21 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ufp Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $306.79 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 621,827 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 311,570 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 1% invested in the company for 43,785 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.62% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 147,924 shares.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 13,435 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 18.44 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

