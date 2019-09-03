Braun Stacey Associates Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $400,050 as Market Valuation Declined; First Light Asset Management Position in Bio Techne (TECH) Has Boosted by $350,064 as Stock Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 47,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $354.36. About 3.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 26,816 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 25,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.29. About 96,946 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 336,227 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 17,466 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,248 shares. 73,262 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Diversified Com has 1,673 shares. Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Llc owns 720,090 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 6,125 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sun Life has invested 0.13% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,500 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 1,551 shares. 33,251 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 210,031 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.14% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares to 413,062 shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,702 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).