Braun Stacey Associates Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $853,877 as Market Value Declined; Meeder Asset Management Has Lifted Its Ally Financial (ALLY) Stake by $1.33 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 6,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, down from 111,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 44,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 130,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 86,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 3.50 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4,230 shares to 492 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 50,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,262 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 1.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 1.72% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 34,396 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 1.49% or 41,382 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 2.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,931 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,929 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 156,525 shares. Chilton Investment Communication Lc holds 12,177 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 2,276 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,464 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 13,749 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 146,504 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,845 shares to 22,955 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,315 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.