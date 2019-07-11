Braun Stacey Associates Lowered Stake in Eog Res Com (EOG) by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Graco (GGG) by $59.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 152,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 135,734 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.90M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.02M, down from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 9,361 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Principal Financial Group holds 0.03% or 744,300 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Co Incorporated stated it has 6,600 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 292,390 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.13% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 84,895 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 50,971 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 118,694 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory reported 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,796 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 202,193 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 366,376 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co owns 822 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 2,165 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 26,119 shares to 303,878 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Hlds Nv Ny (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. The insider Wordell Angela F sold 2,500 shares worth $109,076.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp Com by 19,542 shares to 135,397 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 3,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG).