Braun Stacey Associates Lowered Its Position in Ptc Com (PTC) by $2.87 Million as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed by $315,234 Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says Not Planning to Extend European Privacy Law Globally; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 111,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 1.99 million shares traded or 74.87% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Llc, New York-based fund reported 783,463 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 76,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,192 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0% or 603 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,725 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 38,103 shares. Lpl Ltd Company accumulated 6,830 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,227 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 40 North Mgmt Ltd owns 590,000 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. 9,338 were reported by Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nantahala Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 550,299 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.7% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,483 shares to 35,088 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 6.32 million shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.79% or 176,434 shares. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited has invested 2.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Asset Strategies holds 6,987 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.7% or 2.72 million shares. Sanders Capital Llc owns 3.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.77 million shares. Connors Investor Service owns 5,500 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has 79,733 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 6,349 are owned by Fcg Advisors Ltd Com. Tekne Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 198,680 shares. Hilltop Hldgs invested in 10,130 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Winfield has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,270 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6.

