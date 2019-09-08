Braun Stacey Associates Lowered Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Price Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 107,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 151,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,103 shares to 101,833 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,787 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc reported 24,653 shares stake. Com National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.08M shares or 1.57% of the stock. White Pine Cap Lc owns 28,309 shares. Hollencrest holds 5,920 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation reported 0.52% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 136,811 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Sol Capital Mngmt invested in 7,355 shares. Grandfield Dodd Llc owns 82,846 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Management holds 1.51% or 31,788 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 76 shares. Moreover, Peoples Service has 1.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 19,540 shares. Reik Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 18,268 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fin Gp Ltd holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,456 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Inv Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,705 shares. 1St Source Bancorp invested in 74,707 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 40,065 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd has 639,062 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 11,391 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt reported 0.89% stake. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 129,227 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. The New York-based Flow Traders Us has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.16% or 48,663 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 5,089 shares. Perkins Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 1,200 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 2.92% or 273,298 shares. Iron Financial Limited Liability Com holds 2.66% or 22,142 shares.