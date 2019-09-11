Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Its Leidos Hldgs Com (LDOS) Holding by $534,464 as Shares Rose; Phocas Financial Holds Stake in Unisys (UIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (LDOS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 8,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 172,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 164,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 56,015 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 101,726 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leidos (LDOS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

