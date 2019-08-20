Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Its Advance Auto Parts Com (AAP) Holding by $2.46 Million; Nokomis Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Echostar (SATS) by $11.59 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 135,195 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 70,118 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 55,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 605,076 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc Com (NYSE:GES) by 393,882 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC).

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.