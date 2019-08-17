Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Holding in Omnicell Com (OMCL) by $500,640 as Market Valuation Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Position in Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Boosted by $2.85 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 118,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 458,493 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 339,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.44 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 6,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 203,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 197,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 297,392 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 15,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 20,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 3.99% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 61,066 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Company owns 307 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 8,355 shares. Shelton Cap owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 833 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rhenman Prns Asset accumulated 100,375 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.05% or 77,393 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 5,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martin And Tn stated it has 55,354 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 3,213 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,274 shares. Fund Sa, France-based fund reported 8,100 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 7,678 shares to 235,470 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,755 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,460 shares to 32,459 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtns (NYSE:MMP) by 98,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,598 shares, and cut its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).