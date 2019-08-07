Braun Stacey Associates Increases Stake in American Express Co (AXP); Kdi Capital Partners Stake in Pool (POOL) Has Upped by $563,996

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.64. About 161,131 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 20,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 146,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 125,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

